Is Edwards Lifesciences Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $50.5 billion, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is a leading medical technology company specializing in structural heart disease treatments, particularly heart valve replacement and repair technologies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company pioneered the development of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), a minimally invasive procedure that allows physicians to replace diseased heart valves without open-heart surgery.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” EW fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding the threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the healthcare sector.

Edwards touched its 52-week high of $89.14 recently on June 1, and has gained marginally over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 19.3% rise over the same time frame.

Edwards has underperformed over the longer term as well. EW stock prices have soared marginally on a YTD basis and 10.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 15.5% gains in 2026 and 38.4% uptick over the past year.

EW stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late May, with some fluctuations, underscoring a bullish trend.

Edwards Lifesciences has trailed the broader market over the past year primarily due to valuation pressures and increased competition in the structural heart market. A key headwind has been the deceleration in TAVR growth, which historically has been Edwards' largest revenue driver.

Further, Edwards has outperformed its peer Stryker Corporation’s (SYK) 16.1% fall on a YTD basis and 22.6% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 29 analysts covering the EW stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $97.73 suggests a 13.6% upside potential from current price levels.