Hogs Look to Thursday Trade

Lean hog futures closed the midweek session with contracts up 35 cents to $1.15. Open interest was down 1,853 contracts on Wednesday, suggesting modest short covering. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.36 on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.21 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 14 cents on June 1 at $91.65.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down $2.08 at $98.51 per cwt. All primals were reported lower, led by a $10.92 drop in the rib. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 485,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.443 million head. That is up 21,822 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $96.050, up $0.350,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $102.000, up $0.350

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $99.575, up $0.600,