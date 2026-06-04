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Hogs Look to Thursday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock

Lean hog futures closed the midweek session with contracts up 35 cents to $1.15. Open interest was down 1,853 contracts on Wednesday, suggesting modest short covering.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.36 on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.21 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 14 cents on June 1 at $91.65. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down $2.08 at $98.51 per cwt. All primals were reported lower, led by a $10.92 drop in the rib. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 485,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.443 million head. That is up 21,822 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $96.050, up $0.350,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $102.000, up $0.350

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $99.575, up $0.600,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 102.000s +0.350 +0.34%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 96.050s +0.350 +0.37%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 99.575s +0.600 +0.61%
Lean Hogs

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