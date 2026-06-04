Is U.S. Bancorp Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) is a financial services holding company that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. The company has a market cap of $84.8 billion and operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Payment Services and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” USB fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regional banks industry.

USB stock reached its 52-week high of $61.19 on Feb. 11, and has slipped 13.2% from that peak. The stock has declined 1.6% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ), which rose 19.3% over the same period.

Over the longer term, however, the scenario changes. USB is up nearly 19.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging the NASX's 38.4% return over the same period.

USB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum, but has been trading below its 50-day moving average since this month.

On Apr. 16, USB stock declined 1.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% from the prior year’s quarter to $7.3 billion and came in line with the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.18, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates.

When stacked against its closest peer in the regional banks industry, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC ) shares have surged 23.8% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming USB stock.