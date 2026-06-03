Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock: Is BDX Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $39.8 billion , Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX ) is a Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company that develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BDX fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the medical instruments & supplies industry. The company’s core strength lies in its immense operational scale and its deeply entrenched role in global healthcare delivery, manufacturing more than 34 billion medical devices annually. The company specializes in producing high-volume clinical consumables, such as safety-engineered needles, syringes, and specimen collection systems, which form the essential baseline infrastructure for hospitals worldwide.

Despite its notable strength, this healthcare company has slipped 22.3% from its 52-week high of $187.35 reached on Feb. 24. Moreover, shares of BDX have declined 16.4% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 5.9% downtick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, BDX has gained 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging XLV's 10.9% rise over the same time period. Meanwhile, on a YTD basis, shares of BDX are down 4.6%, fairly aligning with XLV’s 4.7% drop.

To confirm its bearish trend, BDX has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late April and has remained below its 50-day moving average since early March.

On May 7, shares of BDX gained 5.9% after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results . Its revenue increased 5.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $4.71 billion, topping analyst estimates by a slight margin. Furthermore, its adjusted EPS grew 3.9% from the year-ago quarter to $2.90, handily exceeding consensus expectations of $2.77.

In comparison, its rival Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) has considerably trailed BDX stock. ISRG has declined 26.2% over the past 52 weeks and 28.1% on a YTD basis.