Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock: Is BDX Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay

Valued at a market cap of $39.8 billion, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company that develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BDX fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the medical instruments & supplies industry. The company’s core strength lies in its immense operational scale and its deeply entrenched role in global healthcare delivery, manufacturing more than 34 billion medical devices annually. The company specializes in producing high-volume clinical consumables, such as safety-engineered needles, syringes, and specimen collection systems, which form the essential baseline infrastructure for hospitals worldwide.

Despite its notable strength, this healthcare company has slipped 22.3% from its 52-week high of $187.35 reached on Feb. 24. Moreover, shares of BDX have declined 16.4% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV5.9% downtick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

In the longer term, BDX has gained 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging XLV's 10.9% rise over the same time period. Meanwhile, on a YTD basis, shares of BDX are down 4.6%, fairly aligning with XLV’s 4.7% drop.

To confirm its bearish trend, BDX has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late April and has remained below its 50-day moving average since early March. 

www.barchart.com 

On May 7, shares of BDX gained 5.9% after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results. Its revenue increased 5.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $4.71 billion, topping analyst estimates by a slight margin. Furthermore, its adjusted EPS grew 3.9% from the year-ago quarter to $2.90, handily exceeding consensus expectations of $2.77. 

In comparison, its rival Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has considerably trailed BDX stock. ISRG has declined 26.2% over the past 52 weeks and 28.1% on a YTD basis. 

Despite BDX’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 14 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $175.75 suggests a 20.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 147.55 +1.15 +0.79%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
BDX 145.61 +1.18 +0.82%
Becton Dickinson and Company
ISRG 407.29 +4.99 +1.24%
Intuitive Surg Inc

Most Popular News

Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Just Unveiled the New AMD Helios Platform. What That Means for SMCI Stock.
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Muted as Fresh U.S.-Iran Hostilities Lift Oil and Bond Yields, ADP Jobs Report and Broadcom Earnings on Tap
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock 3
Wall Street Is Cheering Broadcom Stock. It Wants to Supercharge the Smart Home Industry.
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Wedbush Just Increased Its Price Target on IBM Stock. The Company Is Quietly Building a New Chapter.
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
This Trade for Adobe Systems Profits if the Stock Stays Above $220
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.