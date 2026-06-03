Dear Dividend Investors, Mark Your Calendars for June 23

FedEx Corporation (FDX) is a Memphis-based global logistics and express delivery leader serving businesses, governments, and consumers across more than 220 countries and territories. Operating through its Federal Express and FedEx Ground segments and having recently completed the landmark spin-off of FedEx Freight (FDXF) into an independent publicly traded company on June 1, 2026, FedEx is executing one of the most ambitious corporate transformations in logistics history.

Through its Network 2.0 strategy, AI-powered routing optimization, advanced digital solutions, and the multi-year DRIVE cost-reduction program targeting $4 billion in cumulative savings, FedEx is rapidly evolving from a traditional courier into a leaner, higher-margin, technology-driven logistics enterprise positioned for durable, profitable growth.

FedEx Stock Outperforms Market

FDX stock has surged approximately 50% over the past 52 weeks and 14% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, significantly outperforming the S&P 500's ($SPX) 28% gain over the past year and its 11% YTD return in 2026. The stock's re-rating reflects growing investor confidence in FedEx's transformation story, margin recovery, and Freight spin-off value unlock.

Against the S&P 500 Industrials Index ($SRIN), FDX has also handily outpaced the sector-focused Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI) 22% surge over the past 52 weeks and 12% YTD uptick, cementing its status as one of the standout performers within the broader industrials segment.

FedEx Beats Estimates

FedEx reported Q3 FY2026 revenue of $24.0 billion, up 8.3% year-over-year (YoY), surpassing the Zacks consensus estimate of $23.5 billion, while adjusted EPS of $5.25 beat the $4.09 Street estimate by approximately 28%, representing 16.4% YoY growth. The Federal Express segment delivered 10% revenue growth and an 18% increase in adjusted operating income, driven by higher U.S. domestic and international priority package yields and continued cost savings from transformation initiatives. U.S. Domestic Package revenue reached its highest level since FY2022, underscoring the tangible impact of Network 2.0 on volume and yield quality.

Adjusted operating income for the quarter came in at $1.68 billion, beating estimates of $1.39 billion, while net income rose to $1.06 billion from $909 million a year ago. Capital expenditure guidance was trimmed to no more than $4.1 billion for FY2026, down from the prior $4.5 billion forecast, reflecting disciplined capital allocation and a sharpened focus on network optimization, fleet modernization, and automation.

The company also set an adjusted free cash flow target of $6 billion by 2029, excluding FedEx Freight, signaling a meaningful long-term cash generation inflection as transformation savings compound.

Following the strong Q3 beat, FedEx raised its full-year FY2026 revenue growth outlook to 6–6.5% from the prior 5–6% forecast and lifted adjusted EPS guidance to $19.30–$20.10 per diluted share, up from $17.80–$19.00 previously. CEO Raj Subramaniam stated, "Team FedEx delivered another quarter of strong financial results and excellent service for our customers, powered by disciplined operational execution, the resilience of our global network, and the accelerating impact of our advanced digital solutions."

FedEx to Hike Dividend?

FedEx is widely expected to announce its sixth consecutive annual dividend increase in June, continuing a shareholder-friendly streak, with a five-year dividend growth rate of approximately 17.41%. Analysts forecast a consensus annual dividend of $5.77 per share, implying a quarterly payout of approximately $1.44, a modest 0.52% dip from the prior $1.45 quarterly dividend last declared in February 2026. FedEx last raised its dividend by 5.07% in June 2025, with the stock currently yielding approximately 1.71% annually.

The company maintains an “A” rating for dividend safety, a “B” rating for growth and consistency, and a conservative payout ratio of just 5.80%, leaving ample room for future increases. Investors should also note that FedEx is scheduled to report its Q4 FY2026 earnings results on June 23, 2026, after market close.

Should You Buy FDX Stock?

With a potential sixth consecutive dividend hike expected in June alongside Q4 FY2026 earnings on June 23, FedEx enters its next catalyst window with strong operational momentum and a compelling shareholder returns story. Wall Street's consensus sits at "Moderate Buy" across 27 analyst ratings, comprising 17 "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buy," seven "Hold," and one "Moderate Sell" ratings, with a mean price target of $396.72, implying approximately 20% upside from current levels.

For investors seeking a blend of capital appreciation, dividend growth, and logistics transformation upside, FDX stock presents a well-rounded, fundamentally anchored opportunity within the industrials sector.