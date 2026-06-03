Hog Posting Wednesday Gains Midweek Session

Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are up 25 to 80 cents in the front months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.37 on Wednesday afternoon, down 38 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 14 cents on June 1 at $91.65.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down 44 cents at $100.15 per cwt. The loin, rib, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 984,000 head. That is up 17,165 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $96.150, up $0.450,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $101.900, up $0.250