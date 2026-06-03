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Cattle Pulling Off Early Lows on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock
Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock

Live cattle futures started Wednesday with losses, but is slowly pulling off to post midday losses of just 17 to 85 cents. Cash trade started to creep in this week at $255 this week, with $256 bids reported this morning. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange showed sales of $257 on 70 of the 1,256 head offered, with other bids of $250-254. Feeder cattle futures are down $2 to $2.60 in the nearby contracts, after facing early sharp losses. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.88 on June 1 to $364.26. 

The Tuesday APHIS update on the New World Screwworm showed a total of 1,981 active cases of in Mexico as of Monday. There were 181 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas (15 within a range of 74-98 miles of the US border), 96 active in Nuevo Leon (28 within a range of 52-98 miles of the US border), and 31 in Coahuila (18 within 25-97 miles of the US border).

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $11.59. Choice boxes were up $1.94 to $396.01, while Select was 39 cents lower at $384.42. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 214,000 head. That was down 24,099 head from the same week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $247.500, down $0.175,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $239.025, down $0.625,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.025, down $0.850,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $346.350, down $2.075

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $342.775, down $2.350

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $339.175, down $2.575


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 229.175 -1.700 -0.74%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 237.850 -1.800 -0.75%
Live Cattle
LEM26 246.750 -0.925 -0.37%
Live Cattle
GFU26 339.125 -6.000 -1.74%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 342.575 -5.850 -1.68%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 335.600 -6.150 -1.80%
Feeder Cattle

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