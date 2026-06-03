Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is CSX Corporation Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corporation (CSX) provides rail-based freight transportation services in the United States and Canada. Valued at a market cap of $85.2 billion, the company operates through two segments: Rail and Trucking, and offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” CSX fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the railroad industry.    

However, CSX stock is down 2.2% from its 52-week high of $47.14 touched on May 27. Moreover, CSX has been on an upward trajectory lately, rising 6.9% over the past three months and rallying the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI), which rose 4.9% during the same period.     

www.barchart.com 

Zooming out a little further, the scenario remains the same. Over the past 52 weeks, CSX has surged 47.7%, outperforming DOWI’s 21.3% gain.     

CSX has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and also above its 50-day moving average since late March, showcasing bullish momentum. 

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 23, CSX stock rose 7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.43, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. 

When stacked against its peer, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), CSX has outperformed. Over the past year, UNP stock has grown 20.9%.     

Additionally, sentiment on CSX remains moderately optimistic. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $46.59 suggests a marginal upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UNP 264.68 +1.18 +0.45%
Union Pacific Corp
CSX 46.14 +0.28 +0.61%
CSX Corp
$DOWI 51,307.79 +228.91 +0.45%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Dear Microsoft Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft Stock Is Up Nearly 30% From Its March Lows, But You Shouldn’t Sell MSFT Just Yet
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Dell Stock Could Be Worth 30% More - Based on Strong AI Demand and FCF
A pile of medical bills with an open wallet by volgariver via Adobe Stock 4
A Couple Thought They Were Stuck With a $70,000 Medical Bill. Then They Found a Little-Known Tool Hidden Deep in Their Health Plan Documents.
Costco Wholesale Corp outside the warehouse by- Bing-Jhen Hong via iStock 5
Costco Just Reported 'Record-Breaking' Gas Sales. COST Stock Is Falling Anyway.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.