Is CSX Corporation Stock Outperforming the Dow?

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Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corporation ( CSX ) provides rail-based freight transportation services in the United States and Canada. Valued at a market cap of $85.2 billion , the company operates through two segments: Rail and Trucking, and offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” CSX fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the railroad industry.

However, CSX stock is down 2.2% from its 52-week high of $47.14 touched on May 27. Moreover, CSX has been on an upward trajectory lately, rising 6.9% over the past three months and rallying the Dow Jones Industrial Average ( $DOWI ), which rose 4.9% during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the scenario remains the same. Over the past 52 weeks, CSX has surged 47.7%, outperforming DOWI’s 21.3% gain.

CSX has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and also above its 50-day moving average since late March, showcasing bullish momentum.

On Apr. 23, CSX stock rose 7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.43, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts.

When stacked against its peer, Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ), CSX has outperformed. Over the past year, UNP stock has grown 20.9% .