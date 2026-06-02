Is AppLovin Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $206.2 billion , AppLovin Corporation ( APP ) is a technology company that provides AI-powered advertising and marketing solutions for businesses, app developers, and publishers worldwide. Through its Advertising and Apps segments, the company offers products such as Axon Ads Manager, MAX, Adjust, and Wurl to help clients optimize advertising performance, audience measurement, and content distribution.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks and AppLovin fits this criterion perfectly. AppLovin serves a diverse customer base ranging from individual developers and small businesses to large enterprises and advertising networks.

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company have slipped 19.9% from its 52-week high of $745.61 . APP stock has increased nearly 38% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 4.5% rise over the same time frame.

Longer term, shares of AppLovin have surged 48.7% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding Dow Jones' 20.8% return over the same time frame. However, the stock is down 11.3% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI's 6.3% gain.

The stock has shown a bearish trend, trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of AppLovin climbed 6.4% following its Q1 2026 results as the company delivered stronger-than-expected financial performance, reporting EPS of $3.56 on $1.84 billion in revenue, exceeding Wall Street estimates, while revenue surged 58.9% year-over-year. The company also demonstrated exceptional profitability, generating $1.56 billion in adjusted EBITDA, $1.21 billion in net income from continuing operations, and ending the quarter with $2.76 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Investor sentiment was further boosted by AppLovin's strong outlook, with Q2 2026 revenue guidance of $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion, above the consensus estimate , along with an expected 84% - 85% adjusted EBITDA margin.

In comparison, rival Omnicom Group Inc. ( OMC ) has lagged behind APP stock over the past year, with OMC shares rising 5.9%. Nevertheless, OMC stock has fallen 7.6% on a YTD basis, a less pronounced decline than APP stock.