Is Arista Networks Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), headquartered in Santa Clara, California, develops, markets, and sells data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments. Valued at $200.8 billion by market cap, the leading tech company offers ethernet switches, pass-through cards, transceivers, and enhanced operating systems. It also provides host adapter solutions and networking services.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and ANET definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance within the computer hardware industry. ANET leads the high-speed data center market through its unified EOS and CloudVision platforms, which simplify and automate network operations. This software-driven foundation, combined with high-bandwidth hardware, makes Arista the premier provider for hyperscale AI data centers while successfully driving its expansion into the enterprise campus and zero-trust security markets.

Despite its notable strength, ANET slipped 5.1% from its 52-week high of $179.80, achieved on Apr. 24. Over the past three months, ANET stock gained 27.9%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 19.1% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of ANET rose 30.3% on a YTD basis and climbed 97% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 16.5% and 40.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, ANET has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since early April, experiencing some fluctuations.

On May 5, ANET reported its Q1 results, and its shares tumbled 13.6% in the subsequent trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.87 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.81. The company’s revenue was $2.7 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $2.6 billion. For Q2, ANET expects its adjusted EPS to be $0.88, and revenue to be $2.8 billion.

ANET’s rival, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with 270.2% returns on a YTD basis and a 318.8% jump over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on ANET’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $186.62 suggests a potential upside of 9.3% from current price levels.