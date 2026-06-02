Is Automatic Data Processing Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Roseland, New Jersey-based Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, offering cloud-based software and services that help businesses manage payroll, human resources, talent management, benefits administration, and compliance. The company has a market capitalization of $93.4 billion, and it serves more than one million clients ranging from small businesses to large multinational enterprises.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." ADP fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software application industry.

ADP stock reached its 52-week high of $329.93 on June 06, 2025, and has retreated 29.2% from that peak. The stock has surged 9% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI) 4.5% return over the same time frame.

However, the stock declined 28.2% over the past 52 weeks and 9.1% in 2026, lagging behind DOWI’s 20.7% and 6.3% returns over the same time frames, respectively.

ADP has been trading below its 200-day moving average since September 2026 and above its 50-day moving average since late April.

Automatic Data Processing has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors grew concerned about slowing growth in the human capital management (HCM) industry and a weakening U.S. labor market. Since ADP's payroll and HR services are closely tied to employment trends, softer hiring activity, sluggish job creation, and reduced business confidence have weighed on expectations for future revenue growth.

Its top peer in the software application industry, Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s shares (CDNS) have climbed 44.3% over the past 52 weeks and 32.5% in 2026, comfortably outperforming ADP.

As a result, Wall Street’s view of ADP stock is cautious. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus stands at a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $248.88 suggests 6.5% upside potential from current price levels.