Is KLA Corporation Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $253.4 billion, KLA Corporation (KLAC) is a leading supplier of process control, inspection, metrology, and data analytics solutions used in the manufacturing of semiconductors and advanced electronic devices. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, the company helps chipmakers improve yields, enhance product quality, and increase production efficiency across the semiconductor fabrication process.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and KLAC fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold. The company's business model benefits from the growing complexity of chip manufacturing, which increases demand for sophisticated inspection and process-control tools.

The chip stock has slipped 5.8% from its 52-week high of $2060.08, achieved recently on May 27. Shares of KLAC have climbed 27.3% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 19.1% rise over the same time frame.

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has surged 156.3%, shadowing NASX’s 40.8% return over the same time frame. In 2026, shares of KLAC are up 59.7%, surpassing NASX’s 16.5% gains.

KLAC has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages for most of the past year, confirming its bullish trend.

The company's leadership in process-control and inspection tools, strong exposure to advanced AI chips and memory production, growing services business, and consistent earnings growth have positioned it as a key beneficiary of the global AI infrastructure expansion.

However, KLAC has underperformed its rival, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), which gained 192.3% over the past 52 weeks and 78.3% over the past six months.

The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 28 analysts covering it, and the stock currently trades above the mean price target of $1,890.54.