Is BlackRock Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $162.5 billion , BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ) is an asset management corporation, serving institutional, intermediary, and retail clients. The New York-based company offers a comprehensive suite of investment solutions that span across equities, fixed income, multi-asset portfolios, commodities, and alternative investments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BLK fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the asset management industry. The company excels in its robust risk-management culture, extensive distribution network, and specialized capabilities in multi-asset solutions and alternative investments.

Despite its notable strength, this asset management company has dipped 16.3% from its 52-week high of $1,219.94 , reached on Oct. 15, 2025. Moreover, shares of BLK have declined 4.4% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 19.8% return during the same time frame.

In the longer term, BLK has gained 3.7% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX's 42.1% uptick over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of BLK are down 5%, compared to NASX’s 16.8% rise.

To confirm its bearish trend, BLK has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late February, with slight fluctuations, and has recently started trading below its 50-day moving average.

On Apr. 14, shares of BLK rose 3% after its impressive Q1 earnings release. The company's revenue for the quarter reached $6.7 billion, representing a 27% increase from the year-ago quarter and surpassing the Street's estimates. Furthermore, its adjusted EPS came in at $12.53, marking a 10.9% growth compared to the same period last year, which also topped consensus expectations. This upbeat performance was fueled by robust organic base fee growth, expanding technology services revenue from its Aladdin platform, and a record first quarter for iShares ETFs, which attracted $132 billion in net inflows.

In the competitive arena of asset management, BLK has outpaced its rival, KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ), which declined 21.6% over the past 52 weeks and 25.3% on a YTD basis.