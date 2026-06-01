Sugar Prices Continue Higher on Fears of a Weak Monsoon in India

July NY world sugar #11 (SBN26) on Monday closed up +0.39 (+2.77%), and Aug London ICE white sugar #5 (SWQ26) closed up +11.80 (+2.69%).

Monday’s gains added to last Friday’s rally of +0.93% in world sugar and +2.94% in London white sugar.

Sugar prices on Monday continued higher amid concerns that an emerging El Niño weather pattern could lead to a poor monsoon season in India, the world's second-largest sugar producer. Also, India's weather office recently lowered its cumulative rainfall estimate for the June-September monsoon season last Friday to 90% of the long-term average, down from a forecast of 92% issued in April.

Sugar prices have support from concerns that dry weather from an El Niño event could disrupt global sugar production. The emergence of an El Niño is likely to curb rainfall in Brazil, India, and Thailand, the world's three largest sugar-producing regions. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates an 82% probability that El Niño conditions will emerge between May and July and persist through the end of the year, with a 67% chance of a "Super El Niño."

As a bearish factor, Unica last Wednesday reported that 2026/27 Brazil Center-South sugar production in April rose +55.3% y/y to 2.475 MMT, driven by higher yields, with sucrose per ton of cane at 112.58 kilograms, up +5.4% from the same time last year.

Strength in Thailand's sugar exports, the world's second-largest, is also bearish for prices. Thailand's 2026 sugar exports Jan-Apr rose +29% y/y to 1.6 MMT.

On April 28, Conab, in its initial report for the new sugar season, forecast that 2026/27 Brazilian sugar output will decline by -0.5% to 43.952 MMT, while ethanol output will climb by +7.2% y/y to 29.259 million liters. On April 21, the USDA forecast Brazil's 2026/27 sugar production at 42.5 MMT, down -3% y/y, citing millers crushing more cane for ethanol than for sugar.

Sugar prices have found some support amid concerns about supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Covrig Analytics, the closure of the strait has curbed approximately 6% of the world's sugar trade, constraining refined sugar output.

On April 16, India's National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. reported that India's 2025-26 sugar production from Oct 1-Apr 15 was up +7.7% y/y to 27.48 MMT. On April 7, the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) revised its 2025/26 sugar production forecast to 32 MMT, down from an earlier projection of 32.4 MMT. The ISMA also projects India's 2025/26 sugar exports of 800,000 MT. India introduced a quota system for sugar exports in 2022/23 after late rain reduced production and limited domestic supplies. Meanwhile, the USDA on April 30 said it expects a 2026/27 sugar surplus in India of 2.5 MMT, the first surplus in two years.

On May 18, the International Sugar Organization (ISO) forecasted a record global sugar crop for the 2025/26 season and raised its global surplus estimate. ISO forecasts 2025/26 global sugar production at a record 182 MMT, up +3.5% y/y, and raised its 2025/26 global sugar surplus estimate to 2.2 MMT from a February forecast of 1.22 MMT, rebounding from a -3.46 MMT deficit in 2024-25.

For 2026/27, however, ISO forecasts that global sugar production will fall -1.15% y/y to 180 MMT, and that there will be a global sugar deficit of 262,000 MT, citing the potential impact of an El Niño weather pattern on harvests in India and Thailand. For 2026/27, StoneX on May 20 forecast a deficit of -550,000 MT, while Covrig Analytics forecast a surplus of 800,000 MT and Czarnikow forecasts a surplus of 1.1 MMT.

The USDA, in its bi-annual report released on December 16, projected that global 2025/26 sugar production would climb +4.6% y/y to a record 189.318 MMT and that global 2025/26 human sugar consumption would increase +1.4% y/y to a record 177.921 MMT. The USDA also forecast that 2025/26 global sugar ending stocks would fall by -2.9% y/y to 41.188 MMT. The USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) predicted that Brazil's 2025/26 sugar production would rise by 2.3% y/y to a record 44.7 MMT. FAS also predicted that India's 2025/26 sugar production would increase by 25% y/y to 35.25 MMT, driven by favorable monsoon rains and increased sugar acreage. In addition, FAS predicted that Thailand's 2025/26 sugar production will increase by +2% y/y to 10.25 MMT.