Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Starting Off June with Steady Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay
Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay

Corn price action is firm to fractionally higher so far on Monday morning. Futures posted 2 to 9 cent losses across the board on Friday with money coming out at month-end. July fell 16 ½ cents last week. Open interest was up 4,456 contracts, with 11,644 contracts exiting July. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 9 1/2 cents to $4.07 ½.

USDA Export Sales data from Friday showed 1.015 MMT of corn sold for 2025/26 in the week of May 21. That was down 52.2% from last week but still 10.8% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 435,900 MT, with 251,500 MT sold to Colombia and 118,300 MT to Japan. New crop business was tallied at a marketing year high of 618,594 MT. the bulk of that was to Mexico at 249,900 MT and unknown destinations at 197,500 MT. Accumulated new crop business is now 2.953 MMT, down just 1.6% from the same period last year. 

CFTC data from Friday afternoon showed managed money slashing 87,850 contracts from their net long position in corn futures & options in the week that ended on May 26. That took the net long to 205,504 contracts as of Tuesday.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.46 3/4, down 9 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash  was $4.07 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.55 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents, currently unch

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.75, down 7 1/4 cents, currently unch

New Crop Cash  was $4.26 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 471-6 -3-2 -0.68%
Corn
ZCU26 452-2 -3-4 -0.77%
Corn
ZCN26 443-0 -3-6 -0.84%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3411 -0.0262 -0.60%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0689 -0.0059 -0.14%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 1
The Quantum Computing Boom Is Back. IBM Proves It Is the Smartest Stock to Buy
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock Is Trading at 42x Trailing Earnings. Analysts Say That’s Still Cheap.
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity Points to Boston Scientific Stock as a Hot M&A Target
Meta Platforms Inc sign with logo by- Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Meta Has a Plan to Monetize Its AI Investments. Its Underperforming Stock Needs It Badly.
Coca-Cola Co on phone with blue background by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 5
Why Warren Buffett Hasn’t Sold Coca-Cola Stock for Over 30 Years
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.