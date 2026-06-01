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Is Lowe's Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Lowe's Cos_, Inc_ delivery truck by- Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Lowe's Cos_, Inc_ delivery truck by- Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) operates as a home improvement retailer. With a market cap of $120.1 billion, the company offers tools, appliances, building supplies, carpet, bathroom, and lighting products.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and LOW perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the home improvement retail industry. Lowe's has enhanced its omnichannel capabilities, offering seamless online and in-store experiences with flexible fulfillment options like in-store pickup, curbside delivery, and shipping, driving customer engagement and sales.

Despite its notable strength, LOW slipped 26.9% from its 52-week high of $293.06, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, LOW stock declined 19%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI4.2% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of LOW fell 11.1% on a YTD basis and dipped 4.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 6.2% and 21.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, LOW has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late February, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-March, with slight fluctuations.

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On May 20, LOW shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.03 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.96. The company’s revenue was $23.1 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $22.9 billion. Lowe's expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.25 to $12.75, and revenue in the range of $92 million to $94 million.

In the competitive arena of home improvement retail, The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has taken the lead over LOW, with a 7.8% loss on a YTD basis, but lagged behind the stock with a 13.8% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on LOW’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 29 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $263.69 suggests a potential upside of 23% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LOW 214.36 -3.56 -1.63%
Lowe's Companies
$DOWI 51,032.46 +363.49 +0.72%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
HD 317.14 -4.07 -1.27%
Home Depot

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