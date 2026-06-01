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Is Stryker Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stryker Corp_ HQ sign -by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Stryker Corp_ HQ sign -by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $117 billionStryker Corporation (SYK) is a leading global medical technology company headquartered in Portage, Michigan. The company develops and manufactures a wide range of medical devices, surgical equipment, and healthcare technologies used by hospitals, surgeons, and healthcare providers worldwide. Its products reach more than 150 million patients annually across over 75 countries. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Stryker fits this criterion perfectly. One of Stryker’s key competitive strengths is its focus on innovation-driven healthcare solutions. The company has expanded beyond traditional orthopedic implants into high-growth areas such as robotic-assisted surgery, digital healthcare, AI-powered hospital systems, and advanced imaging technologies. Its acquisition strategy has also helped broaden its product portfolio and strengthen its market position. 

However, shares of the medical device maker have declined 24.6% from its 52-week high of $404.87. Over the past three months, Stryker's shares have dipped 21.3%, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.2% rise.

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SYK stock has plunged 13.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX’s 10.7% gain. However, in the longer term, shares of Stryker have decreased 19.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the index’s 28.7% rally during the same period.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early March.

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On May 26, Stryker announced the European launch of its Pangea Plating System, an advanced fracture fixation platform designed to treat a broad range of fracture types. The system marked its first clinical use in Europe with a procedure performed by Prof. Alex Trompeter and his team at St. George's University Hospital in London, highlighting Stryker's continued innovation in orthopedic trauma care.

In comparison, its rival Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has outpaced SYK stock. BDX stock has gained 8.2% over the past 52 weeks and tumbled 3.6% on a YTD basis.

The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall from the 27 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $388.24 represents a premium of 27.3% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SYK 305.09 -2.54 -0.83%
Stryker Corp
$SPX 7,580.06 +16.43 +0.22%
S&P 500 Index
BDX 147.12 -1.29 -0.87%
Becton Dickinson and Company

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