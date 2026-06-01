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Is Intel Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $576.4 billion, Intel Corporation (INTC) is one of the world's largest semiconductor companies and a leading designer and manufacturer of microprocessors and computing technologies. Headquartered in Santa Clara, Intel develops chips and platforms used in personal computers, servers, data centers, artificial intelligence applications, networking equipment, and edge computing devices.

Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Intel fits right into that category. Intel's competitive advantages include its extensive intellectual property portfolio, advanced manufacturing capabilities, deep relationships with PC and server manufacturers, and its growing focus on AI and semiconductor foundry services. The company's long-term strategy centers on strengthening its product roadmap, expanding foundry operations, and capitalizing on rising demand for AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing solutions.

Despite the notable strengths, shares of the chip titan have fallen 13.6% from its 52-week high of $132.75. Intel’s shares have climbed 151.4% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI4.2% return over the same time frame.

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In the longer term, shares of the company have soared 463% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing DOWI’S 21.2% rise over the same time frame. Moreover, INTC stock is up 210.8% on a YTD basis, exceeding the index’s 6.2% rally.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-August 2025. It has been trading over its 50-day moving average since early April, indicating an uptrend. 

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On May 20, Intel shares surged 5.4% after investors reacted positively to several developments. The company reportedly reached a preliminary agreement to manufacture chips for Apple Inc. (AAPL), signaling progress in its foundry business strategy. Investor sentiment was further boosted when Melius Research reiterated its “Buy” rating and raised its price target on the stock from $100 to $150. Reports that Intel was exploring the acquisition of AI chip startup Tenstorrent also highlighted its efforts to strengthen its position in the fast-growing AI market. 

In comparison, rival NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has lagged behind INTC stock. AAPL stock has risen 13.2% on a YTD basis and 56.6% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s strong performance over the past year, analysts remain cautious on INTC. It has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 44 analysts in coverage. The stock is currently trading above the mean price target of $88.81.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 211.14 -3.11 -1.45%
Nvidia Corp
AAPL 312.06 -0.45 -0.14%
Apple Inc
INTC 114.68 -6.21 -5.14%
Intel Corp
$DOWI 51,032.46 +363.49 +0.72%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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