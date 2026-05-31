Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is S&P Global's Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
S&P Global Inc phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
S&P Global Inc phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $125.5 billion, S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is a leading provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions across global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. The company operates through five key segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Energy, Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and S&P Global fits this criterion perfectly. Its offerings range from multi-asset-class data platforms and enterprise software solutions to independent credit ratings, commodity price benchmarks, and automotive industry insights.

Shares of the New York-based company have declined 26.8% from its 52-week high of $579.05. Over the past three months, its shares have decreased 4.1%, underperforming the broader State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) marginal rise during the same period.

www.barchart.com

SPGI stock is down 18.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLF's 5.8% drop. Longer term, shares of the independent ratings and analytics provider have dipped 17.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s nearly 2% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late August and below its 200-day moving average since mid-September last year.

www.barchart.com

Shares of S&P Global fell marginally on Apr. 28 as investors reacted to the company's reduced full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance of 6.3% - 8.3%, down from the previous 6.6%–8.6%, primarily due to lower expected foreign-exchange tailwinds. The cautious outlook overshadowed an otherwise strong Q1 2026 in which revenue rose 10% year-over-year to $4.17 billion and adjusted EPS increased 14% to $4.97, both exceeding analyst estimates. 

Investor sentiment was also tempered because the company maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $19.40 - $19.65, with the midpoint slightly below the consensus expectation.

In comparison, rival Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) has outperformed SPGI stock. BRK.B stock has declined 5.6% YTD and 5.7% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 26 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $542.68 is a premium of nearly 28% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.58 +0.31 +0.60%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
BRK.B 474.48 -2.94 -0.62%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B
SPGI 424.00 +7.29 +1.75%
S&P Global Inc

Most Popular News

OS ANGELES, CA_ November 20, 2016 Businessman Mark Cuban at the 2016 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre, LA Live by Featureflash Photo Agency 1
Billionaire Mark Cuban Asks Why Insurance Companies Pay $2,500 for an MRI When ‘a Center Down the Street’ Only Charges $350
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 2
Palantir vs. Snowflake: Only 1 AI Software Stock Looks Strong for the Next Decade
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 3
The Quantum Computing Boom Is Back. IBM Proves It Is the Smartest Stock to Buy
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Micron Isn’t Nvidia. It’s Time to Take Your Foot Off the Gas with MU Stock.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 5
Qualcomm Stock Just Hit New Record Highs. Investors Can Thank a ByteDance Deal.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.