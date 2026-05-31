Is NextEra Energy Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $181.4 billion , NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) is a leading North American energy company that generates, stores, transmits, and sells electricity to retail and wholesale customers through its Florida Power & Light (FPL) and NextEra Energy Resources (NEER) segments. It serves about 12 million people in Florida and operates nearly 36,000 megawatts of net generating capacity.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and NextEra Energy fits this criterion perfectly. The company has a diverse energy portfolio that includes wind, solar, nuclear, natural gas, and battery storage assets, along with extensive transmission, distribution, and natural gas infrastructure across the United States and Canada.

Shares of the Juno Beach, Florida-based company have slipped 11.9% from its 52-week high of $98.75 . The stock has fallen 7.2% over the past three months, lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 4.2% rise over the same time frame.

Longer term, shares of the company have increased 29.5% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding Dow Jones' 21.2% return over the same time frame. Moreover, NEE stock is up 8.4% on a YTD basis, compared to DOWI’s 6.2% gain.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.

Shares of NextEra Energy climbed 6.9% on Apr. 23 after the company reported strong Q1 2026 results , with adjusted EPS rising 10% year-over-year to $1.09, while net income surged to $2.182 billion ($1.04 per share). Investors were also encouraged by strong operational growth, including 4 GW of new renewables and storage projects added to backlog, bringing the total backlog to approximately 33 GW, and FPL's regulatory capital employed increasing 8.8% year-over-year alongside nearly 100,000 new customer additions.

Further boosting sentiment, management reaffirmed its long-term outlook, targeting the high end of its 2026 adjusted EPS range of $3.92 - $4.02, projecting 8%+ annual earnings growth through 2032 and 2035, while highlighting major growth opportunities such as the planned 9.5 GW gas-fired generation projects in Texas and Pennsylvania.

In comparison, rival The Southern Company ( SO ) has lagged behind NEE stock. SO stock has risen 5.6% on a YTD basis and 4.3% over the past 52 weeks.