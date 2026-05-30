Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Santa Clara, California-based Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is a semiconductor company that specializes in designing high-performance computing, graphics, and adaptive chip technologies. Valued at a market cap of $841.6 billion , the company’s core portfolio features Ryzen processors for personal computers, EPYC server chips for dense data center infrastructures, and Radeon graphics processing units (GPUs) engineered for high-end gaming and professional visualization.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and AMD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the semiconductors industry. The company’s key specialties lie in its flexible, modular "chiplet" designs and a robust open-source software ecosystem, solidifying its position as an infrastructure cornerstone powering everything from advanced cloud data centers and Next-Gen gaming consoles to the evolving landscape of sovereign AI.

The company is currently trading 2.1% below its 52-week high of $527.20 , reached recently on May 28. Shares of AMD have rallied 157.8% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 19% return during the same time frame.

In the longer term, AMD has soared 357.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing NASX's 41.2% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of AMD are up 141%, compared to NASX’s 16.1% rise.

To confirm its bullish trend, AMD has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-June 2025 and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early April.

On May 22, AMD shares gained 4% after the company announced the production ramp-up of its next-generation 2-nanometer Venice CPUs and unveiled plans to invest more than $10 billion in Taiwan’s AI supply chain . The developments strengthened investor confidence and led to a series of bullish analyst upgrades.

In the competitive arena of semiconductors, AMD has also notably outpaced its rival, NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ), which gained 56.6% over the past 52 weeks and 13.2% on a YTD basis.