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How Is International Business Machines’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Cloud Computing Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $214.4 billion, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is one of the world's largest technology companies, providing enterprise software, IT infrastructure, consulting services, and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Armonk, IBM serves businesses, governments, and organizations across more than 170 countries.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and IBM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the information technology services industry. 

This tech giant has fallen 8.3% from its 52-week high of $324.90, reached on Nov. 12, 2025. Shares of IBM have surged 24% over the past three months, trailing the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)which has gained 31.9% over the same time frame.

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On a YTD basis, shares of IBM are up marginally, compared to SKYY’s 11.1% rise. In the longer term, IBM has increased 14.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming SKYY’s 25.3% uptick over the same time frame. 

IBM climbed above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages very recently, indicating an uptrend.  

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IBM shares surged 12.6% on May 29, after the company announced a $10 billion investment in quantum computing backed by CHIPS Act funding and benefited from strong optimism surrounding enterprise AI spending.

IBM has outpaced its rival, Accenture plc (ACN), which dropped 40.8% over the past 52 weeks and 30.3% on a YTD basis. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it, and the stock currently trades above its mean price target of $293.45.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBM 297.80 +33.58 +12.71%
Intl Business Machines
ACN 187.07 +8.67 +4.86%
Accenture Plc
SKYY 144.57 +9.56 +7.08%
FT Cloud Computing ETF

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