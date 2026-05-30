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Comcast Stock: Is CMCSA Underperforming the Communication Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Comcast Corp outside sign by- Joshua Rainey Photography via Shutterstock
Comcast Corp outside sign by- Joshua Rainey Photography via Shutterstock

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a global media, telecommunications, and entertainment company. Valued at a market cap of $113.7 billion, it provides broadband internet, video, wireless, and business connectivity services, as well as media and theme park operations. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Comcast serves millions of residential, business, and government customers primarily in the United States and Europe.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CMCSA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the telecom services industry. Comcast's strategy focuses on expanding its broadband and wireless customer base, growing its streaming and media businesses, and investing in content, technology, and theme park attractions. The company benefits from recurring subscription revenue, a large customer network, and diversified operations spanning connectivity, media, entertainment, and experiences.

Despite the notable feats, this telecom leader is currently trading 32.2% below its 52-week high of $36.66 reached on Jun. 1, 2025. Shares of CMCSA have plunged 19.7% over the past three months, lagging behind the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC2% decrease.

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of Comcast are down 16.8%, compared to XLC’s 1.7% dip. Moreover, in the longer term, CMCSA has declined 28.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind ETF’s 13.6% uptick over the same time frame. 

Shares of Comcast have traded predominantly below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages in recent months, highlighting the stock's ongoing downtrend.

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Comcast has underperformed the broader market over the past year due to ongoing weakness in its core broadband business and intensifying competition. The company has also faced pressure from the ongoing shift away from traditional cable television, as consumers increasingly migrate toward streaming platforms. While Comcast has expanded its streaming presence through Peacock, the platform continues to generate significant losses due to heavy spending on sports rights and content investments, including its NBA broadcasting agreement.

CMCSA has trailed behind its rival, AT&T Inc. (T), which dipped 9.8% over the past 52 weeks and has a marginal YTD rise. 

Despite CMCSA’s recent underperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 30 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $33.49 suggests a 34.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CMCSA 24.87 -0.29 -1.15%
Comcast Corp A
T 24.80 -0.08 -0.32%
AT&T Inc
XLC 115.69 -0.98 -0.84%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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