Is Morgan Stanley Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $328.1 billion, Morgan Stanley (MS) is one of the world's leading financial services firms. It offers investment banking, wealth management, asset management, and institutional securities services to corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. Headquartered in New York City, the firm operates in more than 40 countries.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and MS fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the capital markets industry. Unlike many peers that rely heavily on volatile trading and investment banking revenues, Morgan Stanley generates a substantial portion of its earnings from recurring, fee-based wealth and asset management businesses, providing greater stability across market cycles.

This financial behemoth touched its 52-week high of $208.08 in the last trading session. Shares of MS have soared 24.9% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 19% rise over the same time frame.

MS has surged 63.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX’s 41.2% uptick over the same time frame. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of MS are up 17.2%, outperforming NASX’s 16.1% rally.

To confirm its bullish trend, MS has remained above its 200-day moving average for most of the past year and has climbed over its 50-day moving average since early April.

Morgan Stanley has outpaced the broader market over the past year due to strong earnings growth, record trading revenue, resilient wealth management performance, and a rebound in investment banking activity. The firm has benefited from higher client activity across equities and fixed-income markets, while improving merger-and-acquisition and capital-markets conditions have boosted advisory and underwriting revenues. The stock has also been supported by improving investor sentiment toward large financial institutions as dealmaking activity recovers and capital markets strengthen.

MS has also surpassed its rival, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), which has dwindled 83.1% over the past 52 weeks and 88.3% on a YTD basis.

Given MS’ recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $208.50 suggests a marginal premium to its current price levels.