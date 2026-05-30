T-Mobile US Stock: Is TMUS Underperforming the Communication Sector?

With a market cap of $204.5 billion , T-Mobile US, Inc. ( TMUS ) is a leading national wireless service provider offering voice, messaging, data, and high-speed internet services across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG and a pioneer in 5G network deployment.

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally labeled as “mega-cap” stocks and T-Mobile US fits this criterion perfectly. Operating under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile brands, the company provides wireless devices, accessories, and financing solutions through retail stores, apps, and third-party distributors.

Shares of T-Mobile US have dipped 28.3% from its 52-week high of $261.56 . The stock has fallen 13.6% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLC ) 2% decline over the same time frame.

TMUS stock is down 7.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLC’s 1.7% decrease. In the longer term, shares of the wireless carrier have decreased 22.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLC's 13.6% increase over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since September last year.

Shares of T-Mobile US rose 6.1% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 28. The company reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue rising 11% to $23.1 billion, service revenue increasing 11.3% to $18.83 billion, and adjusted EBITDA growing 12% to $9.24 billion, all driven by strong postpaid customer growth. Postpaid net account additions increased 6% to 217,000, while postpaid ARPA rose 3.9% to $151.92.

The stock also benefited from raised 2026 guidance , including postpaid net account additions of 950,000 - 1.05 million, core adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 billion - $37.5 billion, and higher operating cash flow and free cash flow forecasts.

Nevertheless, TMUS stock has lagged behind its rival, AT&T Inc. ( T ). AT&T stock has dipped marginally on a YTD basis and 9.8% over the past 52 weeks.