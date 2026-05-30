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Is Linde Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Linde Plc_ phone and laptop -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Linde Plc_ phone and laptop -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $232.1 billion, Linde plc (LIN) is a global leader in industrial gases and engineering. The company supplies atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, and helium, while also designing and building large-scale processing plants.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are generally considered “mega-cap” stocks, and Linde fits this criterion perfectly. Serving sectors like healthcare, chemicals, energy, manufacturing, food and beverage, and electronics, Linde operates across the United States, Europe, Asia, and other international markets.

Shares of the Woking, the United Kingdom-based company have decreased 4.5% from its 52-week high of $521.28. Shares of Linde have declined 2% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) nearly 19% increase over the same time frame.

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Longer term, shares of the industrial gases company have returned 7.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 41.2% surge over the same time frame. However, LIN stock is up 16.7% on a YTD basis, slightly outperforming NASX’s 16.1% gain. 

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since January. Also, it has moved above its 200-day moving average since February.

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Shares of Linde rose 1.4% on May 1 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results and raised the lower end of its full-year 2026 earnings guidance. Adjusted EPS increased 10% year-over-year to $4.33, beating analysts’ estimate, while management lifted its 2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $17.60 - $17.90 from the prior range of $17.40 - $17.90.

Investor sentiment was further supported by Linde’s resilient contract-based business model, favorable currency impacts, and management’s comments that the company remains well positioned to benefit from industry helium shortages while pursuing new multi-year contracts with high-quality customers.

Nevertheless, rival The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has underperformed LIN stock. Shares of Sherwin-Williams have dropped 14.4% over the past 52 weeks and 6.2% on a YTD basis.

Despite Linde’s underperformance relative to the Nasdaq over the past year, analysts are bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $548.59 is a premium of 10.2% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LIN 497.69 -4.29 -0.85%
Linde Plc
$NASX 26,972.62 +55.15 +0.20%
Nasdaq Composite
SHW 303.84 -1.30 -0.43%
Sherwin-Williams Company

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