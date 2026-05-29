Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Faces Month End and Outside Pressure on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320

Corn futures posted 2 to 9 cent losses across the board on Friday with money coming out at month-end. July fell 16 ½ cents this week. Crude Oil was a pressure factor, down $1.14/bbl, money was flowing out ahead of the weekend, with the President looking over the proposed agreement between the US and Iran. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 9 1/2 cents to $4.07 ½.

USDA Export Sales data from this morning showed 1.015 MMT of corn sold for 2025/26 in the week of May 21. That was down 52.2% from last week but still 10.8% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 435,900 MT, with 251,500 MT sold to Colombia and 118,300 MT to Japan. New crop business was tallied at a marketing year high of 618,594 MT. the bulk of that was to Mexico at 249,900 MT and unknown destinations at 197,500 MT. Accumulated new crop business is now 2.953 MMT, down just 1.6% from the same period last year. 

CFTC data from Friday afternoon showed managed money slashing 87,850 contracts from their net long position in corn futures & options in the week that ended on May 26. That took the net long to 205,504 contracts as of Tuesday.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.46 3/4, down 9 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.07 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.55 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.75, down 7 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.26 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 475-0s -7-2 -1.50%
Corn
ZCU26 455-6s -8-4 -1.83%
Corn
ZCN26 446-6s -9-0 -1.97%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3673 -0.0790 -1.78%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0748 -0.0956 -2.29%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Palantir vs. Snowflake: Only 1 AI Software Stock Looks Strong for the Next Decade
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Stock Just Hit New Record Highs. Investors Can Thank a ByteDance Deal.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
2 Reasons Why AMD Stock Is Guaranteed to Beat Nvidia
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Micron Isn’t Nvidia. It’s Time to Take Your Foot Off the Gas with MU Stock.
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Unusual Options Activity in Key ETFs Unveils 3 Trade Ideas Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.