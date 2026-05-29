Why Morgan Stanley Is Betting That $1,100 Is in Store for AppLovin Stock

AppLovin Corporation (APP) has been viewed primarily as a fast-growing mobile gaming ad platform. But now, Morgan Stanley (MS) believes the company could be evolving into one of the most powerful artificial-intelligence (AI) -driven advertising engines in the market.

The Wall Street firm recently reiterated its bullish stance on AppLovin, maintaining an “Overweight” rating and a $720 price target while arguing that continued improvements in the company’s AI-powered ad conversion technology could eventually push the stock toward a staggering $1,100 bull-case valuation by 2030 .

According to Morgan Stanley, AppLovin still converts only a small fraction of its ad impressions into downloads or purchases, leaving enormous room for growth as its models become more efficient.

The firm noted that while AppLovin’s gaming ad revenue surged at a 60% CAGR between 2023 and 2025, roughly 99% of its ads still fail to convert, leaving a major opportunity to improve conversion rates and boost monetization. Morgan Stanley believes AppLovin’s scale, data advantages, and expansion into non-gaming ads could continue driving higher conversion rates, with every additional 10 basis points potentially adding 17 percentage points to net revenue growth.

About AppLovin Stock

AppLovin is a Palo Alto, California-based advertising technology company that provides AI-powered marketing, monetization, and analytics tools for mobile app developers and advertisers. The company operates a large-scale software platform that helps businesses acquire users, optimize advertising campaigns, and generate revenue across mobile apps, gaming, and increasingly e-commerce. AppLovin has emerged as one of the fastest-growing AI-driven advertising platforms on Wall Street, fueled by strong growth in its AXON machine-learning advertising engine and expanding advertiser demand. The company has a market cap of $201.53 billion.

AppLovin stock has delivered significant long-term gains despite experiencing heightened volatility in 2026. Over the past 52 weeks, shares have surged 55.44% , significantly outperforming the broader market as investors continued rewarding the company’s rapid AI-driven advertising growth and expanding profitability.

However, the stock has faced a sharp pullback this year, declining 9.97% year-to-date (YTD) amid lingering concerns surrounding an SEC probe and broader pressure on high-growth technology stocks. Even so, AppLovin has staged an impressive rebound over the past few days. The shares have climbed 24.85% over the past five days , including a 10.42% spike on Wednesday (May 27) after Morgan Stanley reiterated its bullish outlook and said improvements in ad conversion rates could eventually support a $1,100 bull-case valuation.

Analysts also remain optimistic following AppLovin’s strong first-quarter 2026 earnings report, which highlighted robust revenue growth, expanding margins, and continued momentum in its AI-powered AXON advertising platform.

The stock seems to be trading at a premium compared to industry peers at 35.81 times forward earnings.

Better-than-Expected Q1 Earnings

AppLovin reported exceptionally strong first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6, driven by continued momentum in its AI-powered advertising platform and expanding profitability. Revenue surged 59% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.8 billion , while net income more than doubled to $1.2 billion from $576 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 66% to $1.6 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 85% from 81% in the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, the company delivered sturdy earnings growth and cash generation during the quarter. Its EPS rose to $3.56 from $1.67 in the first quarter of 2025, beating expectations, while free cash flow increased to $1.3 billion from $825.7 million a year ago. AppLovin ended the quarter with $2.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents and repurchased roughly 2.2 million shares for about $1 billion during the quarter.

Furthermore, management issued upbeat second quarter 2026 guidance, forecasting revenue between $1.915 billion and $1.945 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $1.615 billion and $1.645 billion, implying adjusted EBITDA margins of 84% to 85%. The guidance reinforced investor confidence in the scalability of AppLovin’s AXON AI advertising engine and its expansion into e-commerce advertising.

Also, the consensus EPS estimate of $15.86 for fiscal 2026 reflects an increase of 58%, while the EPS estimate of $21 for fiscal 2027 indicates a 32.4% rise YOY.

What Do Analysts Expect for AppLovin Stock?

In addition to Morgan Stanley showing confidence around APP’s prospects, many analysts have boosted price targets while maintaining a positive stance.

Recently, Piper Sandler raised its price target on AppLovin to $665 from $650 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating. Plus, Wolfe Research slightly raised its price target on AppLovin to $580 from $575 while reiterating an “Outperform” rating after the company posted strong first-quarter 2026 results.

Overall, APP has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating . Of the 28 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating.

While the average analyst price target of $655.11 suggests an upside of 8.37%, the Street-high target price of $860 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 42.26%.