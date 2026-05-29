The Trump Administration Just Gave Unusual Machines a Big Boost

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Unusual Machines (UMAC) shares closed meaningfully higher on May 28 following reports that President Donald Trump's administration is actively negotiating federal funding to multiple U.S. drone companies.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Washington is weighing direct financial support, including potential equity stakes, in domestic drone manufacturers, with UMAC specifically named as one of the firms under consideration.

Including today’s gains, Unusual Machines stock is up more than 100% versus the start of 2026.

Why Unusual Machines Stock Soared on Thursday

The funding discussions are being conducted through the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), which is a Pentagon lending unit focused on companies critical to national security supply chains.

For Unusual Machines, federal funding would represent a step-change from building its defense business one purchase order at a time.

Plus, it would lend enormous credibility to the company’s NDAA-compliant domestic component strategy at a time when Chinese drone suppliers remain sanctioned and sidelined.

All in all, UMAC shares rallied this morning primarily because the Pentagon money could help it scale manufacturing and accelerate its timeline to sustainable profitability.

Why UMAC Shares Remain Unattractive to Own

Investors must still practice caution in playing Unusual Machines shares at the current price, especially since the company’s $10.3 million Q1 net profit was almost entirely attributed to investment gains, not operating performance.

Its per-share loss also came in at $0.21 in the latest reported quarter, missing consensus estimates by an alarming 91%, and analysts do not expect profitability until next year either.

Additionally, this small-cap firm also has a history of diluting investors; its share count has more than tripled in the trailing 12 months.

And the stock’s sharp rally on Thursday means any delay or failure in Pentagon funding talks could cause the valuation premium to collapse just as quickly as it was bid up.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Unusual Machines

Wall Street analysts also seem to believe that the upside is now baked into UMAC stock.

While the consensus rating on Unusual Machines remains a “Strong Buy,” the highest target of $30 is roughly in line with the price at which the company is trading already.