The Bears Are in Control of Cotton Prices. Here Are the Levels to Watch Before You Sell.

December cotton (CTZ26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for December cotton futures that prices are in a downtrend and this week hit a six-week low. Bears have downside momentum. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, changing consumer trends are favoring more synthetic fibers over cotton. Also, China has curtailed its purchases of U.S. cotton the past couple years.

A move in December cotton futures prices below chart support at this week’s low of 78.25 cents would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 70.00 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop above, is located at 82.00 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):