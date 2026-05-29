Cotton Slipping Back Lower on Friday AM Trade

Cotton prices are down 19 to 51 points early on the Friday session. futures saw Thursday gains of 46 to 99 points across most contracts. The US dollar index was $0.194 lower at $98.955. Crude oil was down 15 cents at the close as several outlets were reporting the US and Iran were coming to an agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz and extend the ceasefire.

The Seam reported 1,906 bales sold on May 27 at an average of 64.73 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on 5/27 at 87.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 104 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 225,259 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points on Thursday at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 76.77, up 61 points, currently down 51 points

Dec 26 Cotton is at 79.53, up 87 points, currently down 27 points

Mar 27 Cotton is at 80.59, up 91 points, currently down 23 points