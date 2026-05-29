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Is Accenture Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Accenture plc logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Accenture plc logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture plc (ACN) provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services. Valued at $117.4 billion by market cap, the company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries and operates a network of businesses providing outsourcing and alliances.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ACN fits right into that category with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the information technology services industry. ACN leads in IT services with a brand known for quality and innovation. Its global reach and large workforce let it deliver broad solutions, while ongoing investment in R&D, AI, and talent development keeps offerings cutting-edge and the company a top employer, fueling long-term growth.

Despite its notable strength, ACN slipped 44.6% from its 52-week high of $321.77, achieved on Jun. 11, 2025. Over the past three months, ACN stock declined 14.5%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI3.5% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of ACN fell 33.5% on a YTD basis and dipped 43.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 5.4% and 20.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, ACN has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late January.

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On Mar. 19, ACN shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q2 results. Its revenue was $18 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $17.9 billion. The company’s EPS of $2.93 beat analyst estimates by 3.4%. 

In the competitive arena of information technology services, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has taken the lead over ACN, showing resilience with a 10.8% downtick on a YTD basis and 1.5% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on ACN’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $252.32 suggests a notable potential upside of 41.4% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBM 291.40 +27.18 +10.29%
Intl Business Machines
$DOWI 51,068.00 +399.03 +0.79%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
ACN 181.22 +2.82 +1.58%
Accenture Plc

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