How Is Salesforce's Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks?

With a market cap of $144.1 billion , Salesforce, Inc. ( CRM ) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) technology company that helps businesses connect with customers across the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It serves a wide range of industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and government sectors.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Salesforce fits this criterion perfectly. The company provides AI-powered solutions such as Agentforce, Data 360, Informatica, and Slack, enabling organizations to automate processes, manage data, and improve collaboration across sales, service, marketing, and commerce operations.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company have dipped 34.8% from its 52-week high of $276.80 . Over the past three months, shares of Salesforce have decreased 7.3% , which lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) surge of 36.4% during the same period.

The technology giant's stock has declined 31.9% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLK’s 31.5% increase. In the longer term, shares of CRM have dropped 34.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLK’s 63.7% gain over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January.

Salesforce reported record Q1 2027 results on May 27, with revenue rising 13% year-over-year to $11.1 billion and adjusted EPS increasing 50% year-over-year to $3.88, driven by strong momentum across its AI and cloud businesses. The company also posted rapid growth in Agentforce and Data 360, with combined AI and data ARR reaching nearly $3.4 billion, including $1.2 billion in Agentforce ARR, up 205%, while 3.8 billion Agentic Work Units were delivered to customers. In addition, Salesforce raised its full-year fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $45.9 billion - $46.2 billion.

However, the stock fell marginally the next day.

In comparison, rival Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) has experienced a less significant decline than CRM stock. UBER stock has declined 19.3% over the past 52 weeks and 12.8% on a YTD basis.