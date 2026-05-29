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Corn Slipping Back on Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Yellow corn with husks removed by mute-gemini via Pixabay
Yellow corn with husks removed by mute-gemini via Pixabay

Corn price action is down 2 to 3 cents so far on Friday morning. Futures closed with contracts 2 ½ to 4 ¾ cent gains across the board on Thursday. Open interest suggest a rotation of ownership, down just 706 contracts, with July down 14,773 contracts and September up 8,847 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 cents to $4.17. 

EIA data from Thursday morning showed 1.089 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week of 5/22, down 22,000 bpd from the previous week. Stocks were up 93,000 barrels to 24.968 million barrels. Exports of ethanol were down 47,000 barrels per day in that week to 102,000 bpd, as refiner inputs of ethanol rose 20,000 bpd to 937,000 bpd.

USDA Export Sales data will be out this morning, delayed by Monday’s holiday, with traders looking for 0.9 to 2 MMT of 2025/26 corn sales in the week of 5/21. New crop business is estimated to total 300,000 to 500,000 MT.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimate the Argentina corn crop at 34.7% harvested.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.55 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash is at $4.17, up 4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.64 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.82 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash is at $4.35 1/2, up 5 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 477-4 -4-6 -0.98%
Corn
ZCU26 459-2 -5-0 -1.08%
Corn
ZCN26 450-2 -5-4 -1.21%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3990 -0.0473 -1.06%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1156 -0.0548 -1.31%
US Corn Price Idx

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