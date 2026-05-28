How Is Mastercard's Stock Performance Compared to Other FinTech Stocks?

Purchase, New York-based Mastercard Incorporated ( MA ) is a fintech company that provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. It is valued at a market cap of $437.4 billion .

Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and Mastercard fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the credit services industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its highly scalable "open-loop" global network and immense brand equity, generating resilient, high-margin transaction-based revenue while bypassing direct credit risk by functioning purely as a payment processor rather than a lender.

Despite its notable strength, this financial company has dipped nearly 18% from its 52-week high of $601.77 , reached on Aug. 22, 2025. Moreover, shares of MA have fallen 4.5% over the past three months, underperforming the Global X FinTech ETF’s ( FINX ) 4.7% return during the same time frame.

Nonetheless, in the longer term, MA has declined 14.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing FINX's 16.4% downtick over the same time period. However, on a YTD basis, shares of MA are down 13.5%, slightly lagging FINX’s 13.1% drop.

To confirm its bearish trend, MA has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-January, with slight fluctuations.

On Apr. 30, MA stock declined 4.3% following its Q1 2026 earnings release. The company’s revenue came in at $8.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS of $4.60 also came in ahead of consensus expectations.

Mastercard has also lagged its rival, Visa Inc. ( V ), which declined 9.7% over the past 52 weeks and 7.4% on a YTD basis.