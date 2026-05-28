Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Outperforming the Dow?

New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company has a market cap of $554.1 billion and operates in two segments, Innovative Medicine and MedTech.

Companies with a market capitalization of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." JNJ fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the general drug manufacturers industry.

However, JNJ stock is down 8.1% from its 52-week high of $251.71 touched on Mar. 02. Moreover, JNJ has been on a downward trajectory lately, declining 6.9% over the past three months and lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average ( $DOWI ), which rose 3.4% during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the scenario changes. Over the past 52 weeks, JNJ has surged 50.9%, rallying DOWI’s 19.6% gain.

JNJ has also been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, showcasing long-term bullish strength. The stock has, however, traded below its 50-day moving average since this week.

On Apr. 14, JNJ stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $24.06 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.70, also topping the Street’s forecasts . Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.45 to $11.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $100.3 billion to $101.3 billion.

When stacked against its peer, Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ), JNJ has outperformed. Over the past year, LLY stock has surged 49.3% .