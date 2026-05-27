The Department of Energy Gave Oklo Stock a Win. Now the Company Just Needs to Start Delivering Power.

The U.S. Department of Energy's decision to pick Oklo (OKLO) for its Surplus Plutonium Utilization Program sent a clear message through the advanced nuclear sector. Oklo shares jumped 4.28% on Tuesday morning after the company was selected for advanced negotiations to convert surplus plutonium into bridge fuel for next-generation reactors.

This announcement comes at a time when nuclear energy is making a real comeback globally, nearly four decades after the Chernobyl disaster , driven by massive power needs from AI infrastructure. President Trump's executive orders from last year were designed to speed up approvals and expand nuclear capacity, creating favorable policy conditions for companies like Oklo.

With backing from META (META) and OpenAI's Sam Altman, Oklo sits at the center of the race to deliver clean, reliable power for AI operations. Meta signed a major deal with Oklo this past January for a 1.2 GW nuclear campus in Ohio, while Altman, a longtime investor and former chairman, retains a notable stake in the company.

Is this DOE validation the perfect entry point for investors, or has the market already priced in much of the upside?

OKLO Pre-Revenue With Deep Pockets

Oklo is a Santa Clara, California-based advanced nuclear technology company building small modular reactors. The reactors are meant to provide clean, dependable baseload power for commercial and industrial uses, including AI data centers.

Shares are down 6.44% year-to-date (YTD) but up 24.56% over the past 52 weeks.

The company has an $11.95 billion market capitalization with a price-to-book ratio of 4.34 times, more than double the energy sector's median of 1.99 times.

On May 11th, Oklo released first-quarter 2026 results that showed both heavy growth spending and the financial cushion backing it up. Their net loss widened to $33.1 million from $9.8 million in the year-ago period, driven mostly by rising operational expenses.

On a per-share basis, losses grew to $0.19 from $0.07 a year earlier, though this came in slightly better than Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.20 per share, delivering a modest 5% positive surprise. Their operating expenses jumped to $51.2 million from $17.9 million as Oklo ramped up hiring across technical and administrative teams.

Meanwhile, Oklo’s research and development spending climbed sharply to $27 million, up from $7.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Its general and administrative expenses also rose to $24.2 million as the company built out organizational infrastructure to support long-term growth plans.

The quarter's standout number came from Oklo's balance sheet. The company ended March 2026 with approximately $2.5 billion in cash and marketable securities, a 92% increase from the previous quarter.

This cash reserves supply gives the company plenty of runway to fund operations and accelerate reactor development. Cash used in operations totaled $17.9 million, while capital spending reached $32.8 million for facilities and equipment investments.

OKLO’s Strategic Milestones

Oklo's selection by the U.S. Department of Energy for advanced negotiations under the Surplus Plutonium Utilization Program is a big vote of confidence in its fuel recycling strategy. The company will work to convert surplus plutonium into bridge fuel for its fast-spectrum reactors, helping fill a critical supply gap in advanced nuclear development. This comes as nuclear lobbying spending has been climbing sharply across the industry, showing increased policy momentum behind the sector.

Beyond fuel access, Oklo has teamed up with Idaho National Laboratory to use AI-enabled reactor design for advanced nuclear systems. The collaboration uses artificial intelligence to improve modeling and performance predictions, potentially cutting development cycles by years. It helps the company deliver more efficient small modular reactors built for high-demand applications.

On the regulatory front, progress was made with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval of Oklo's Principal Design Criteria Topical Report for the Aurora Powerhouse in Idaho. This milestone reduces licensing uncertainty and clears the path for construction and deployment phases. It represents a meaningful step in lowering risk for the company's flagship 75 MWe reactor project.

The company has also been positioning itself to capture AI-driven power demand. Oklo entered a strategic partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) to power AI factories with nuclear energy, targeting the massive electricity demands of AI infrastructure, where data centers are expected to drive substantial power growth in the coming years.

Building on that partnership, Oklo, Nvidia, and Los Alamos National Laboratory are working together to advance nuclear fuel validation at Los Alamos. The project focuses on generating critical fuel performance data to support nuclear-powered AI factories, strengthening the technical foundation for future deployments.

These developments show Oklo's strategy working on multiple fronts at once.

Wall Street Weighs In

Oklo's next earnings release is scheduled for August 10th, with analysts expecting a loss of $0.19 per share for the June quarter. That would represent a 5.56% widening from the prior-year loss of $0.18.

The analyst community has been paying closer attention to Oklo's progress. Bank of America reinstated coverage on May 22nd with a "Buy" rating and an $80 price target. BoFA analysts led by Ross Fowler called the company an "early leader" in the small modular reactor race, pointing to a business model that sets it apart from competitors.

That optimism extends beyond traditional Wall Street banks. Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) added Oklo to its portfolio earlier this year by purchasing 56,000 shares, using a pullback in the stock to build a position.

Looking at the broader picture, Oklo carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating from 23 surveyed analysts. The average price target stands at $86.30, which implies roughly 28.35% upside from the current share price.

Conclusion

Oklo's selection by the DOE strengthens its fuel supply story and backs up the technology, but the stock is still a high-risk bet on execution rather than current fundamentals. The $2.5 billion cash cushion buys time, but widening losses and zero revenue mean profitability is years away. Analyst targets point to 28.35% upside, though that assumes the company successfully turns partnerships into working reactors. The plutonium program opens important doors, but shares will likely stay volatile until Oklo proves it can deliver commercial power at scale.