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As Nvidia and Oklo Partner on AI Factories, Should You Buy OKLO Stock?

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Top of Cooling Towers by Gui Jun Peng via Shuttershock
Top of Cooling Towers by Gui Jun Peng via Shuttershock

Oklo (OKLO) is a fast-fission nuclear technology company dedicated to deploying clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. Oklo designs small modular reactors (SMRs) like its flagship Aurora powerhouse, which generates 15 to 75 megawatts (MW) of electrical power. The company targets high-demand, off-grid applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, industrial sites, and remote communities.

Founded in 2013, Oklo has a market capitalization of $12.3 billion and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo Stock Shines

OKLO stock has experienced a meteoric rise of late, surging 214% over the past 12 months. This performance has been fueled in part by a significant April rally, including a nearly 6% rise on April 23 following news of the company's high-profile collaboration with Nvidia (NVDA) and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

In comparison to the Russell 2000 Index (IWM), Oklo has delivered massive outperformance, particularly in the first half of 2026. While the broader small-cap index has seen steady growth, Oklo’s gains have been exponential, driven by its strategic alignment with the AI power demand narrative.

www.barchart.com

Oklo's Q4 Results

Oklo reported fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 17, posting a loss per share of $0.27, which missed the consensus estimate for a loss per share of $0.17. As a pre-revenue company, Oklo's reported net loss of $41.4 million reflects intensified spending on research, development, and regulatory licensing.

A major highlight of the period was the completion of the NRC’s pre-application readiness assessment for Phase 1 of the Aurora licensing process. Additionally, Oklo’s order book has grown to approximately 15 GW, bolstered by a landmark nuclear power agreement with Meta Platforms (META) and previous letters of intent with Wyoming Hyperscale and Diamondback Energy (FANG) for long-term power delivery.

Oklo is estimated to report its Q1 2026 results on May 12. The 2026 outlook is focused on "full build mode" as the company begins pre-construction of its first commercial plant at the Idaho National Laboratory. Management aims to achieve criticality with the Aurora powerhouse by July 2026, targeting commercial operations by 2028.

Oklo Partners With Nvidia

Oklo made waves on April 23 after announcing a landmark three-way collaboration with Nvidia and Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). This partnership is designed to combine Oklo’s advanced sodium-fast-reactor platform with the laboratory’s nuclear fuel expertise and Nvidia’s high-performance AI infrastructure.

The primary objective is to develop a new class of "nuclear-powered AI factories," leveraging AI-driven physics and chemistry models to accelerate nuclear fuel research and development. This move aligns Oklo’s technology directly with the surging energy demands of the global AI infrastructure buildout.

The agreement specifically focuses on advancing plutonium-bearing fuel validation for Oklo’s Pluto reactor, which was previously selected under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program. Beyond fuel R&D, the collaborators will conduct grid stabilization and redundancy studies to support federal projects like the Genesis Mission.

Following the announcement, OKLO stock surged 6% as investors reacted to the strategic validation provided by Nvidia and the potential to de-risk the commercialization of Oklo's advanced fission technology.

Should You Buy OKLO Stock?

The Nvidia partnership has solidified Oklo’s position as a primary energy play for the AI sector. Currently, OKLO stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with a mean price target of $86.31, representing potential upside of 15% from here. Analyst sentiment is also growing more favorable, considering the 20 analyst ratings on the stock. These opinions include 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, two "Moderate Buy" ratings, six "Hold" ratings, and one “Strong Sell.”

While OKLO stock remains volatile due to the company's pre-revenue status, the strategic backing of top-tier tech and federal partners makes it a high-conviction choice for those betting on the intersection of clean energy and AI.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 216.61 +8.34 +4.00%
Nvidia Corp
META 678.62 +3.59 +0.53%
META Platforms Inc
FANG 196.42 +1.63 +0.84%
Diamondback Energy
OKLO 75.93 +4.93 +6.94%
Oklo Inc
IWM 277.14 +0.49 +0.18%
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