Oklo Reported a Wider-Than-Expected Loss. Even a Major AI Boom Wasn’t Enough to Protect OKLO Stock.

Nuclear energy has been making a powerful comeback. As countries race to modernize aging power grids and secure reliable, clean energy, the explosive electricity demands driven by artificial intelligence (AI) are putting nuclear technology back at the center of the conversation. And few companies have captured that excitement quite like Oklo (OKLO). The advanced nuclear startup, which went public through a SPAC merger in 2024, quickly became one of Wall Street’s most closely watched next-generation energy plays.

Investors have piled into the stock on hopes that small modular reactors (SMRs) could play a critical role in powering the AI era, helping fuel a massive rally in OKLO shares over the past year. Still, the enthusiasm has cooled somewhat in 2026. Despite its long-term promise, Oklo remains a pre-revenue company, and rising operating expenses are beginning to test investor patience. The pressure intensified after the company reported a steeper-than-expected first-quarter loss, reflecting higher spending tied to reactor development and fuel-cycle expansion.

With no revenue yet flowing in, the latest earnings report published on May 12 sparked fresh concerns about the length of time investors are willing to wait for commercialization. Shares of the nuclear startup slipped 5.76% following the Q1 release, as the market weighed its strong cash position against mounting losses and execution risks. So, with Oklo once again in the spotlight, but this time for its financial challenges rather than its futuristic vision, here’s a closer look at the stock.

About Oklo Stock

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Oklo is an advanced nuclear technology company aiming to reinvent how the world produces clean, reliable power. The company is developing small modular reactors designed to deliver affordable carbon-free energy for decades, targeting power-hungry industries such as artificial intelligence data centers, defense facilities, and industrial operations. Oklo has already achieved several major milestones that have helped distinguish it within the emerging nuclear industry.

It became the first company to secure a site-use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, received fuel awards from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first-ever custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. With nuclear energy regaining momentum worldwide, Oklo has rapidly become one of the market’s most closely followed next-generation clean-energy companies.

Currently carrying a market capitalization of $12.8 billion, Oklo has been one of the market’s most explosive clean-energy winners. Over the past 12 months, the stock has surged an eye-popping 119.14%, dramatically outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which gained about 26.13% during the same stretch. The stock’s momentum peaked in October last year, when shares rocketed to a 52-week high of $193.84 amid intense enthusiasm for next-generation nuclear infrastructure.

However, the story has looked far less explosive in 2026. While shares remain marginally negative year-to-date (YTD) at 2.19%, the once red-hot momentum has cooled considerably as investors reassess the company’s pre-revenue business model, rising expenses, and long road toward commercialization. In fact, the stock has now plunged nearly 63.2% from its all-time high, highlighting the rapid pace in which sentiment can shift for high-growth, future-focused companies.

Oklo’s Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Oklo released its fiscal 2026 first-quarter results on May 12, and the market’s reaction was far from enthusiastic. The advanced nuclear startup remains firmly in development mode and is still generating no revenue, with management continuing to pour resources into scaling infrastructure, reactor development, and future deployment capabilities. For the quarter, Oklo reported a net loss of $33.1 million, a sharp jump from the $9.8 million loss posted in the year-ago period.

On a per-share basis, losses widened to $0.19 from just $0.07 a year earlier, coming in slightly worse than Wall Street’s expected loss of $0.18 per share. The growing losses were largely driven by a massive increase in operating expenses, which surged to $51.2 million from $17.9 million last year as the company aggressively expanded its workforce and ramped up stock-based compensation tied to hiring across technical and administrative teams.

Research and development spending climbed to $27 million, up significantly from $7.8 million a year ago, reflecting heavy investment in reactor design, fuel system development, and other critical technologies needed to support future commercialization. General and administrative expenses also rose sharply to $24.2 million as Oklo continued building out the organizational infrastructure required for long-term growth.

Still, the earnings report was not without bright spots. Despite the widening losses, Oklo showcased an exceptionally strengthened balance sheet that effectively serves as a sizable financial reserve chest for its ambitious expansion plans. The company ended the quarter with roughly $2.5 billion in cash and marketable securities, representing a staggering 92% increase from the previous quarter.

Much of that liquidity boost came from a successful at-the-market equity offering program, which generated approximately $1.2 billion in net proceeds. Operationally, momentum around the company’s flagship “Aurora” powerhouse projects also continued to build. At the Idaho National Laboratory site, Oklo achieved a key regulatory milestone after the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the project’s Principal Design Criteria, an important safety framework that will help guide future licensing efforts.

The company also confirmed that excavation work for the deep foundations of its first commercial reactor unit is already underway. Beyond Idaho, Oklo continued advancing its massive 1.2-gigawatt power campus project in Ohio through its collaboration with Meta (META). During the quarter, the company submitted PJM interconnection applications, an essential step toward connecting its future reactors to the regional power grid and ultimately supplying electricity to rapidly growing AI-driven data center demand.

How Are Analysts Viewing Oklo Stock?

Despite the recent turbulence in Oklo shares, Wall Street hasn’t lost faith in the long-term nuclear story. The stock currently carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, reflecting continued optimism that Oklo could emerge as a major player in the next generation of clean-energy infrastructure. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, 11 rate it a “Strong Buy,” three recommend “Moderate Buy,” while seven remain cautious with “Hold” ratings. Only one analyst remains outright bearish with a “Strong Sell” recommendation.

Analysts also continue to see meaningful upside ahead. The average price target of $88.38 implies potential gains of 24.8% from current levels, while the Street-high target of $130 suggests shares could soar as much as 83.6% from here.