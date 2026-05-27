The $4 Billion Reason Eli Lilly Stock Is Up Today

Eli Lilly & Co_ by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Eli Lilly (LLY) stock extended gains on Tuesday and Wednesday after the pharmaceutical behemoth said it’s buying three private vaccine makers for nearly $4 billion.

The upward momentum drove LLY’s relative strength index (RSI) into the late 60s, indicating the stock is now approaching overbought territory.

On the back of continued momentum in the GLP-1 portfolio, Eli Lilly stock has gained nearly 25% since late April.

Why Curevo Acquisition Is Bullish for Eli Lilly Stock

Acquiring Curevo for as much as $1.5 billion is bullish for LLY shares as it positions the company to challenge GSK’s dominant shingles vaccine, Shingrix.

Amezosvatein — the firm’s lead asset — recently completed Phase 2 trials, demonstrating an immune response comparable to standard shots but with less than half the typical side effects.

With this transaction, Eli Lilly is entering a lucrative, multi-billion-dollar market with a highly competitive, patient-friendly therapeutic.

Why the Vaccine Co Deal Is Positive for LLY Shares

The acquisition of Vaccine Co for up to $1.55 billion provides Lilly with a proprietary nanoparticle platform.

This cutting-edge tech replicates the robust, durable immune response of virus-like particle (VLP) vaccines without the notoriously complex manufacturing bottlenecks that usually plague them.

Led by a Phase 1-ready, five-antigen vaccine targeting the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), this asset is bullish for Eli Lilly shares, as it provides the company with a highly scalable foundation to rapidly deploy preventive treatments for complex viral pathogens.

Why the LimmaTech Buyout Is Constructive for Eli Lilly

The LimmaTech acquisition focuses on severe bacterial pathogens complicated by antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Its innovative platform targets bacterial toxins and superantigens rather than just surface proteins. LimmaTech’s lead asset is a Phase 1 vaccine for Staphylococcus aureus, the primary driver of dangerous surgical-site infections.

The deal is positive for LLY stock as it adds a critical, high-barrier defense portfolio to the giant’s pipeline, addressing a major unmet clinical need.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Eli Lilly

Despite significant gains in recent months, Wall Street remains bullish on Eli Lilly for the next 12 months.