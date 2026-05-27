Hogs Rebounding Higher on Wednesday

Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts $1.15 to 1.85 most months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.50 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 18 cents on May 22 at $90.70.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday morning report was steady at $98.85 per cwt. The loin, butt, and picnic primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 468,000 head, with the weekly total at 469,000 head including the limited Monday total. That is down 14,576 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $97.275, up $1.150,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $102.000, up $1.875