Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Falling Lower on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Dirt road through corn stocks by pixelmaniak via iStock
Dirt road through corn stocks by pixelmaniak via iStock

Corn futures are trading with contracts 3 to 4 cents in the red on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 3/4 cents to $4.14 1/4. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 86% planted as of Sunday, which was 3% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 83%. The crop was also 60% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal. The only states lagging their average planting pace are KS, MO, NC, OH, and PA. In addition to those, CO, NE, and WI are behind normal for emergence. Condition ratings will be reported next week.

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 130,000 MT of corn overnight in private deals.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.53 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.14 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.61 1/4, down 3 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.79, down 3 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.31 1/2, down 3 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 478-2 -3-6 -0.78%
Corn
ZCU26 460-2 -4-0 -0.86%
Corn
ZCN26 453-0 -4-4 -0.98%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4045 -0.0375 -0.84%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1314 -0.0468 -1.12%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Dear Intel Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2
CPU Chip 2
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Sold 2 Key AI Stocks. He Bought Broadcom Instead.
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 3
Billionaire Dan Loeb Cashed Out of Microsoft Stock. Shares Are Down 14.2% YTD.
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Open Higher as U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes Hold, PCE Inflation Data and Fed Speak Awaited
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 5
Palantir Stock Is Down 34% from Its Highs. Don’t Miss This Chance to Buy the Dip.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.