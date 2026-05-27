Corn Falling Lower on Wednesday

Dirt road through corn stocks by pixelmaniak via iStock

Corn futures are trading with contracts 3 to 4 cents in the red on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 3/4 cents to $4.14 1/4.

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 86% planted as of Sunday, which was 3% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 83%. The crop was also 60% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal. The only states lagging their average planting pace are KS, MO, NC, OH, and PA. In addition to those, CO, NE, and WI are behind normal for emergence. Condition ratings will be reported next week.

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 130,000 MT of corn overnight in private deals.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.53 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.14 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.61 1/4, down 3 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.79, down 3 cents,