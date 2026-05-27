Do Wall Street Analysts Like Ameriprise Financial Stock?

With a market cap of $40.9 billion, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) is a diversified financial services firm that provides financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions to individual and institutional clients across the United States and globally. It operates through segments including Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Retirement & Protection Solutions.
The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AMP stock has decreased 9.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 27.1%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 7.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.9% gain.
Looking closer, the financial services company stock has lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 1.8% return over the past 52 weeks.
Shares of Ameriprise Financial recovered marginally following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23 after the company reported record adjusted EPS of $11.26, up 19%, alongside 11% growth in adjusted operating revenue to $4.8 billion and ROE exceeding 54%. Investor sentiment was also supported by strong business momentum, including 12% growth in assets under management, administration, and advisement to $1.7 trillion, a 20% increase in Advice & Wealth Management pretax earnings to $951 million, and the announcement of a multiyear Huntington Bank partnership expected to add approximately 260 advisers and $28 billion in assets beginning in Q4.
For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial’s adjusted EPS to grow 8.4% year-over-year to $42.63. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.
Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” eight “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”
On Apr. 24, BofA raised its price target on Ameriprise Financial to $594 and maintained a “Buy” rating.
The mean price target of $540.25 represents a 21.2% premium to AMP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $636 suggests a 42.7% potential upside.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.