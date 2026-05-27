Do Wall Street Analysts Like Ameriprise Financial Stock?

With a market cap of $40.9 billion , Ameriprise Financial, Inc. ( AMP ) is a diversified financial services firm that provides financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions to individual and institutional clients across the United States and globally. It operates through segments including Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Retirement & Protection Solutions.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AMP stock has decreased 9.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 27.1%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 7.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.9% gain.

Looking closer, the financial services company stock has lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 1.8% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial recovered marginally following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23 after the company reported record adjusted EPS of $11.26, up 19%, alongside 11% growth in adjusted operating revenue to $4.8 billion and ROE exceeding 54%. Investor sentiment was also supported by strong business momentum, including 12% growth in assets under management, administration, and advisement to $1.7 trillion, a 20% increase in Advice & Wealth Management pretax earnings to $951 million, and the announcement of a multiyear Huntington Bank partnership expected to add approximately 260 advisers and $28 billion in assets beginning in Q4.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial’s adjusted EPS to grow 8.4% year-over-year to $42.63. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” eight “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Apr. 24, BofA raised its price target on Ameriprise Financial to $594 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $540.25 represents a 21.2% premium to AMP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $636 suggests a 42.7% potential upside.