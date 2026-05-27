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Cotton Falling on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash
Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash

Cotton prices are down 88 to 141 points so far on Wednesday. Futures saw mixed trade on Tuesday, with nearby July down 5 points and other contracts up as much as 51. The US dollar index was $0.111 lower at $99.075. Crude oil was down $3.03 on the day to $93.57.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 53% of the US cotton crop planted as of May 24, which matches the 5-year average pace.

The Seam reported 135 sales on Friday at an average of 70 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 350 points on May 22 at 88 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 7,155 on Friday with the certified stocks level at 221,124 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 319 points on Thursday at 68.68 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 77.37, down 5 points, currently down 141 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 79.79, up 46 points, currently down 106 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 80.68, up 49 points, currently down 103 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 78.18 -0.82 -1.04%
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CTN26 75.91 -1.46 -1.89%
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CTZ26 78.57 -1.22 -1.53%
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