What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Tyler Technologies Stock?

Tyler Technologies, Inc_ logo on phone -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Plano, Texas-based Tyler Technologies, Inc. ( TYL ) provides integrated software and technology management solutions for the public sector in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $13.2 billion , the company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies and designs, develops, markets, and supports a range of software solutions to serve mission-critical back-office functions.

TYL shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and declined 45.7% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 29.6% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has fallen nearly 32.3%, underperforming the SPX’s 9.8% rise.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ) has risen 63.3% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLK surged 28.6% and has rallied the stock.

On Apr. 29, TYL stock rose 4.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $613.5 million, beating Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.09, also coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts. Tyler Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.54 billion to $2.58 billion.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect TYL’s EPS to rise 12.3% year over year to $9.89 . Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy .” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

The configuration has remained more or less unchanged over the past month.

On May 14, D.A. Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann maintained a “Buy” rating on Tyler Technologies and set a price target of $460.

TYL’s mean price target of $442.40 indicates a premium of 43.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $650 suggests a robust 111.5% upside potential from current price levels.