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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on EPAM Systems Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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EPAM Systems Inc logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
EPAM Systems Inc logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, offers digital platform engineering and software development services. Valued at $5.4 billion by market cap, the company provides software development, outsourcing services, e-business, enterprise relationship management, and content management solutions.

Shares of this IT services giant have notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. EPAM has declined 43.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 29.6%. In 2026, EPAM stock is down 51.3%, compared to SPX’s 9.8% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, EPAM’s underperformance is also apparent compared to Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 59.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 25.5% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

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On May 7, EPAM shares closed down by 2.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.86 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.75. The company’s revenue was $1.4 billion, matching Wall Street forecasts. EPAM expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.98 to $13.28.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EPAM’s EPS to grow 15.4% to $10.41 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering EPAM stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”

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This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 9, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a “Buy” rating on EPAM and set a price target of $151, implying a potential upside of 51.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $148.62 represents a 49.1% premium to EPAM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $235 suggests a notable upside potential of 135.7%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WFC 77.52 +1.12 +1.47%
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$SPX 7,519.12 +45.65 +0.61%
S&P 500 Index
EPAM 99.69 -3.00 -2.92%
Epam Systems Inc
FTEC 281.97 +5.62 +2.03%
Fidelity Info Tech MSCI ETF

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