Cotton Closes Mixed on Tuesday

Cotton futures saw mixed trade on Tuesday, with nearby July down 5 points and other contracts up as much as 51. The US dollar index was $0.111 lower at $99.075. Crude oil was down $3.03 on the day to $93.57.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 53% of the US cotton crop planted as of May 24, which matches the 5-year average pace.

The Seam reported 135 sales on Friday at an average of 70 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 350 points on May 22 at 88 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 7,155 on Friday with the certified stocks level at 221,124 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 319 points on Thursday at 68.68 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 77.37, down 5 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 79.79, up 46 points,