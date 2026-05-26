Hogs Close Mixed on Tuesday

Lean hog futures saw mixed trade at Tuesday’s final bell, with June up 37 cents and other contracts down $1.12. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday afternoon due to low volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 19 cents on May 21 at $90.88
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday afternoon report was up $2.59 at $98.85 per cwt. The loin primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 468,000 head, with the weekly total at 469,000 head including the limited Monday total. That is down 14,576 head from the same week last year.
Jun 26 Hogs closed at $96.125, up $0.375,
Jul 26 Hogs closed at $100.125, down $0.275
Aug 26 Hogs closed at $99.050, down $1.025,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.