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Hogs Close Mixed on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures saw mixed trade at Tuesday’s final bell, with June up 37 cents and other contracts down $1.12. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday afternoon due to low volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 19 cents on May 21 at $90.88 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday afternoon report was up $2.59 at $98.85 per cwt. The loin primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 468,000 head, with the weekly total at 469,000 head including the limited Monday total. That is down 14,576 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $96.125, up $0.375,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $100.125, down $0.275

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $99.050, down $1.025,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 100.125s -0.275 -0.27%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 96.125s +0.375 +0.39%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 99.050s -1.025 -1.02%
Lean Hogs

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