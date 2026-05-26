Cotton Trading Mixed at Tuesday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading with July down 9 points and other contracts up 30 to 38 points. December was down 258 points since last Friday. The US dollar index was $0.076 lower at $99.110. Crude oil is down $2.62 on the day to $93.97.

CFTC data showed managed money adding another 2,475 contracts of cotton futures and options to their net long in the week ending on 5/19, taking it to 62,045 contracts.

The Seam reported 135 sales on Friday at an average of 70 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 350 points on May 22 at 88 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 7,155 on Friday with the certified stocks level at 221,124 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 319 points on Thursday at 68.68 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 77.33, down 9 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 79.71, up 38 points,