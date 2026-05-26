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Cotton Trading Mixed at Tuesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash
cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash

Cotton futures are trading with July down 9 points and other contracts up 30 to 38 points. December was down 258 points since last Friday. The US dollar index was $0.076 lower at $99.110. Crude oil is down $2.62 on the day to $93.97. 

CFTC data showed managed money adding another 2,475 contracts of cotton futures and options to their net long in the week ending on 5/19, taking it to 62,045 contracts.

The Seam reported 135 sales on Friday at an average of 70 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 350 points on May 22 at 88 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 7,155 on Friday with the certified stocks level at 221,124 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 319 points on Thursday at 68.68 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 77.33, down 9 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 79.71, up 38 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 80.55, up 36 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 79.69 +1.01 +1.28%
Cotton #2
CTN26 77.40 -0.02 -0.03%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 79.84 +0.51 +0.64%
Cotton #2

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