Cincinnati Financial Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Fairfield, Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) provides property casualty insurance products. Valued at $26 billion by market cap, the company markets a variety of insurance products and provides leasing and financing services.

Shares of this insurance giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CINF has gained 15.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 27.9%. In 2026, CINF stock is up 2.9%, compared to the SPX’s 9.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CINF’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP). The exchange-traded fund has declined marginally over the past year. Moreover, CINF’s returns on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 5.2% losses over the same time frame.

On Apr. 27, CINF shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.10 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.93. The company’s revenue stood at $2.9 billion, up 11.6% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CINF’s EPS to grow 8.3% to $8.61 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 10 analysts covering CINF stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Apr. 29, Meyer Shields from KBW maintained a “Buy” rating on CINF, with a price target of $191, the Street-high price target, implying a potential upside of 13.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $179.17 represents a 6.6% premium to CINF’s current price levels.